Colts Hire Shane Steichen as Head Coach

The Colts have announced that they’ve officially hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their new head coach.

ESPN reported Sunday that the Colts had targeted Steichen for the job, and now it appears he will get his first crack at being a head coach in the NFL. He started his coaching career in the collegiate ranks at Louisville prior to holding several assistant positions in the pros.

Steichen, 37, is the second-youngest head coach in franchise history after Don Shula, who was 33 years old when he took the head coach job for the Baltimore Colts in 1963. He’s also the third-youngest head coach currently in the NFL with Sean McVay (37) and Kevin O’Connell (37) slotting in ahead of him.

Steichen was named interim offensive coordinator in 2019 when the Chargers fired Ken Whisenhunt and was promoted to take over the position full-time for the 2020 season. He became Philadelphia’s OC in 2021 and has been in that role ever since. Besides making it to the Super Bowl this past season, the team also ranked third in the NFL in points and yards under Steichen.

Now that he is set to be the Colts’ new head coach, Steichen’s first course of action will be to fill out his offensive staff and then find a potential franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.