Man Found Dead at Construction Site in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police believe a man who was found dead Tuesday morning was actually killed in a car crash Monday.

Construction workers found a man at their site on Windswept Road around 9 a.m. When first responders arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Investigators now think the man – who has not been identified – was driving a car that crashed early Monday morning. He was found Tuesday, about 600 yards away from the involved car.

When officers were called to the scene of that crash, they were not able to find a driver. Investigators say it would have been extremely difficult to see the man at the time.

No information about how the man got out of the car was provided.

Greenfield Police and the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team are looking into this case.