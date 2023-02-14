Is Indiana one of the most sinful states? Survey says…not really.

Every state has virtues and vices, and vices can be especially destructive when people’s wallets are already stretched thin by high inflation. WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Most Sinful States. For example, West Virginia has the worst drug problem, and it comes as no surprise that Nevada is the most gambling addicted.

Is Indiana a sinful state?

Some states are more well-behaved than others. In order to determine the states that most give in to their desires, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior. In comparison, Indiana is relatively well behaved. Often, Indiana is not polarizing as the Hoosier state ranked at #31 on the list.

Most Sinful States Least Sinful States 1. Nevada 41. Maine 2. California 42. Nebraska 3. Louisiana 43. Utah 4. Florida 44. South Dakota 5. Pennsylvania 45. Connecticut 6. Texas 46. Iowa 7. Tennessee 47. Vermont 8. Illinois 48. New Hampshire 9. South Carolina 49. Idaho 10. New York 50. Wyoming