Is Indiana one of the most sinful states? Survey says…not really.

Every state has virtues and vices, and vices can be especially destructive when people’s wallets are already stretched thin by high inflation. WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Most Sinful States. For example, West Virginia has the worst drug problem, and it comes as no surprise that Nevada is the most gambling addicted.
Is Indiana a sinful state?
Some states are more well-behaved than others. In order to determine the states that most give in to their desires, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior. In comparison, Indiana is relatively well behaved. Often, Indiana is not polarizing as the Hoosier state ranked at #31 on the list.
|Most Sinful States
|Least Sinful States
|1. Nevada
|41. Maine
|2. California
|42. Nebraska
|3. Louisiana
|43. Utah
|4. Florida
|44. South Dakota
|5. Pennsylvania
|45. Connecticut
|6. Texas
|46. Iowa
|7. Tennessee
|47. Vermont
|8. Illinois
|48. New Hampshire
|9. South Carolina
|49. Idaho
|10. New York
|50. Wyoming
- Maine has the lowest violent crime rate, 1.09, which is 7.7 times lower than in Alaska, the state with the highest at 8.38.
- Massachusetts has the fewest thefts (per 1,000 residents), 10.97, which is 2.7 times fewer than in Louisiana, the state with the most at 29.65.
- Colorado has the lowest share of obese adults, 25.00 percent, which is 1.6 times lower than in West Virginia, the state with the highest at 40.70 percent.
- Utah has the lowest share of adult smokers, 7.20 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in West Virginia, the state with the highest at 23.60 percent.
- Alaska has the fewest beauty salons (per square root of population), 0.146874, which is 10.3 times fewer than in New York, the state with the most at 1.512170.