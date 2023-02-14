Indianapolis Colts Hire Shane Steichen to be Their Next Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts have named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach. He has 13 years of coaching experience, including the last 12 seasons in the NFL.

Steichen helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII. Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will introduce Steichen today at 12:15 p.m. in Gridiron Hall at the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

During his two seasons as offensive coordinator, Steichen coordinated an offense that ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards per game (153.6), rushing yards (5,224) and rushing touchdowns (57) over that time frame.