Three People Killed, Five Wounded in Michigan State Shooting

EAST LANSING, MI.- The shooter responsible for the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night is dead.

Investigators say a 43-year-old male with no affiliation to the university killed three people and critically wounded five more. They believe he took his own life as he was approached by police not far from where Monday’s shootings occurred.

There is no longer any active threat on campus, but Michigan State is canceling all of its activities on campus for the next 48 hours.

No further information has been given about the suspect’s identify or a possible motive.