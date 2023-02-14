U.S. Continues to Shoot Down Unidentified Flying Objects

The United States has shot down four total flying objects since Feb. 3. The fourth, most recent flying object was “decommissioned” on Sunday, Feb. 12, over Lake Huron in Michigan, according to Rep. Jack Bergman. This airborne object was flying at around 20,000 feet, which “raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation,” according to the Defense Department.

The first flying object was a Chinese spy balloon, shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 3. The second high-altitude object, flying around 40,000 feet, posed “threat to the safety of civilian flight,” according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. It was shot down over Alaskan waters on Friday, Feb. 10, with recovery efforts still underway. Shot down in North American airspace over Canada by a U.S. F-22 fighter jet, the third unidentified airborne object appeared to have a tethered payload attached to it. Recovery operations are still underway by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Tony Katz mentions how the United States is under attack and has been.