Man Gets 110 Years in Prison For 2020 Stabbing of Ex-Girlfriend & Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Indianapolis will spend the next century in prison for an attempted murder and kidnapping.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday the sentencing of Richard Rybolt, who will spend the next 110 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

In March of 2020, a woman, her child, and the woman’s father were cleaning out their old home and putting things in their car when Rybolt attacked them. He jumped inside of the woman’s car and started stabbing her with a steak knife. The woman’s father was able to get her out of the car, and that’s when Rybolt started stabbing the woman’s three-year-old daughter, who was sitting in her car seat.

Rybolt got into the car and sped away with the child and woman’s father inside. He tried to ram multiple cars and continued to try and stab the child and father while driving.

All three survived the attack. Rybolt and the woman used to be in a relationship.

Richard Rybolt was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and two counts of criminal recklessness.

A statement from Prosecutor Ryan Mears:

“The defendant not only threatened the lives of three family members but also innocent drivers on the road while he attempted to flee, and this sentencing reflects accountability for his heinous actions. Our thoughts remain with the family as they focus on healing and moving forward from this incident.”