Prosecution Backs Defense’s Request for Bail Hearing and Trial Date Postponement

DELPHI, Ind. — You may have to wait longer for any real development in the Delphi murders case.

The defense team for murder suspect Richard Allen wanted the bail hearing and trial pushed back, and now the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office has signed on to that idea.

In a motion filed Monday, the prosecutor’s office asked for any discovery material that’s been turned over to the defense, and for any experts to be placed under a gag order, which means you don’t get to know what the lawyers know.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in March, and the bail hearing was set for this week. However, Allen’s defense team explained in their original motion that there’s still evidence they have not received, and they would need more time to comb through the evidence and build a compelling argument for Special Judge Fran Gull.

Richard Allen’s defense team is asking for a reasonable bail amount, stating Allen should not be kept locked up while awaiting trial. Special Judge Gull has not yet ruled on the prosecutor’s motion, as of Monday afternoon.

Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.