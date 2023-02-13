21-Year-Old Arrested in Greenfield Hit-and-Run Accident

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run accident that resulted in property damage and caused a power outage in the area.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning when a witness called 911 after hearing a loud noise and subsequently locating the crash site on Apple Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had collided with a utility pole, breaking it at the bottom and leaving several residents without power. Despite the absence of the driver, the car was still running, and the airbags had been deployed.

After a search of the surrounding area, police found another vehicle a few blocks from the crash scene and detained several individuals inside the residence after obtaining a search warrant.

With the help of a translator, the police identified 21-year-old Leonardo Escribano as the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Leonardo Escribano, who was unharmed in the accident, was taken into custody and will appear in court to face formal charges.

Greenfield Power and Light worked to repair the damage and replace the utility pole, and Apple Street remained closed until later in the afternoon.