NWS: Rain and High Wind Gusts Likely Across Indiana this Week

STATEWIDE–A few strong storms are possible this week in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

“The primary concern we have for stronger winds is Tuesday night into Wednesday. We could see wind gusts reaching as high as 40 mph at times. We’ve also got some chances for rain and thunder. For The Tuesday night timeframe, we are just expecting the rain and winds, but when we get into the Wednesday-Thursday time period, there is a good chance we could see some damaging winds with those storms, but it looks like that would be more towards the southeastern portion of the state,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White isn’t totally confident that there will be severe weather this week, but if there is, he believes the best chance for that will be Thursday.

“We could see something severe in the morning to afternoon hours on Thursday, especially down towards the Ohio River. There could be a few stronger systems, but it’s still a little too far out to be confident in that,” said White.

Temperatures will reach into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but it will cool down quickly Friday.

“We’re going to be down into the mid-20s Thursday night and staying pretty chilly Friday with temperatures near freezing, but then it warms up again into next week,” said White.

As for accumulating snow, White believes that will mainly be north of Indiana. The northern part of the state could get a stray snow shower or two.