Driver Fires Several Shots At Fowler Cop In Benton County

FOWLER, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Benton County for firing several shots at a police officer during a traffic stop.

It was in the town of Fowler where a police officer pulled Kevin Varner, 51, of Hammond over along U.S. 52. Before the officer was able to get out and approach Varner’s car, investigators say Varner unloaded several rounds from a semi-automatic weapon and then took off.

None of the rounds hit the cruiser and the officer sped after Varner who crashed soon after.

It’s not clear why Varner felt compelled to fire the shots, but he’s been arrested. The charges against Varner are still pending as he has yet to be released from a hospital in Lafayette.