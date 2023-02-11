K-9 Helps Police Find Lots of Cocaine

INDIANAPOLIS — A fairly common driving mistake led to police finding nearly 3 million dollars’ worth of cocaine.

A semi driver didn’t use his turn signal when changing lanes, which is why an Indiana State Police trooper pulled him over on I-70 near Post Road Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver – later identified as 43-year-old Onkar Singh – was behaving suspiciously, so another officer arrived with K-9 Cole to investigate.

After searching the semi tractor, ISP say they found 154 pounds of cocaine. The Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section thinks it could be worth 2.8 million dollars.

Singh was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. He will be formally charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.