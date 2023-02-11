The Dangers of Instant Noodles for Children

NATIONAL — If instant noodles are a go-to favorite for your household, you might want to exercise caution when they’re being prepared.

Researchers at the University of Chicago have learned that more than 30% of today’s childhood burns could be caused by the food. CNN reports that the researchers looked at certain burn cases that affected young people between 2010 and 2020.

They specifically looked into about 800 kids at the University of Chicago’s Burn Center who had been impacted by “scald injuries caused by hot liquids.” Within that group, 31% of the burns resulted from the quick treat.

Due to the centralization of the study, the results could be a better indicator of inner-city statistics than those of the nation as a whole.

The study, which was published in “Burns” journal, also found a possible connection between the burns and poverty. The majority of the burn patients they studied were Black and from poorer areas.

To address this health hazard, experts are urging you to keep a close eye on kids if they are preparing the noodles for themselves. They are also encouraging you to supervise kids when they are using microwaves.