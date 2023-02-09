Mayor Hogsett and Others Discuss B-Link Grants

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders joined together Thursday afternoon to discuss the b-link camera program and other efforts to make Indianapolis safer.

Hogsett announced that $75,000 in grant money will be made available to incentivize Downtown business owners to purchase and install cameras as part of the security project. Dane Nutty, Executive Director of the Indy Public Safety Foundation, said the estimated cost of two cameras and installation is $2,500.

He also said there is a monthly fee, which is about $20 per camera, per month. This fee covers the cost of high-resolution video storage on a cloud-based server.

During the announcement, many of the Hoosier leaders credited the b-link program and other technologies with helping the city catch criminals more quickly than in the past. They said cameras near the Indianapolis Colts Canal Playspace have helped shift crime away from the area, and that security footage was essential in getting to the bottom of the shootings of Dutch soldiers last year.

If you are a business owner and would like to apply for the grant funding, head to blinkindy.org before applications close on March 17th. Currently, 33 Indy businesses are participating.

The b-link program is one part of Hogsett’s violence reduction strategy. Other safety funding for the city will go toward paying overtime for IMPD bike patrols, another Downtown cleaning crew, new homeless outreach workers, and more.