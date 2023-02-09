House Oversight Committee’s Twitter Hearing

House Republicans on Wednesday summoned former Twitter executives to answer to accusations that the social media platform has tried to silence voices on the right and ultimately interfered with the 2020 election.

The Oversight and Accountability Committee called the hearing to investigate a decision that the company made to block a New York Post article about the business dealings of Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, in Ukraine before the 2020 election, in which his father was running against former President Donald Trump.

Several members of the House Oversight Committee, including Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., were firm in their questioning of the representatives who appeared on Wednesday.

Higgins told Twitter’s former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, former Twitter deputy counsel James Baker and Anika Collier Navaroli, a former employee at Twitter, that the bottom line was the FBI had the “Biden Crime Family” laptop for a year, knowing it was leaking and that those leaks would hurt the Biden campaign.

“You, ladies and gentlemen, interfered with the United States of America 2020 presidential election, knowingly and willingly,” Higgins said. “That’s the bad news, it’s gonna get worse because this is the investigation part. Later comes the arrest part. Your attorneys are familiar with that.”