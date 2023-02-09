Lawsuit Filed Against Indianapolis Housing Authority Over Data Breach

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis law firm has filed a class-action complaint against the Indianapolis Housing Authority over a data breach that occurred in the fall.

On Oct. 4, the Housing Authority discovered a ransomware attack disclosed the personal information of clients.

In January, the Housing Authority sent letters to more than 200,000 people who may have been affected by the breach.

Amina Thomas, an attorney with Cohen & Malad, said a Missouri man, Richard Lilly, who received a letter had his information compromised.

According to court documents, the law firm is seeking monetary damages from the Housing Authority and want a jury trial.

The suit alleges the Housing Authority “failed to safeguard the private, highly sensitive information of the plaintiff.”

A judge will decide whether the suit can deemed a class-action lawsuit.

Statement from the Indiana Housing Authority:

“IHA has informed the City of the recently filed lawsuit. We will monitor litigation developments and consult with IHA as necessary, but we do not currently have any further comment on the lawsuit’s allegations.”