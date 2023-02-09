Let’s Celebrate The “Big Game” : Buper Sowl Sisty Feven!

We’re just days away from The Big Game this Sunday! The one where the National Football League gets the two best teams of the season to compete for a big trophy, fancy rings, and a chance to go to Disney World (okay, that last part isn’t 100% true.)

Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we find it a bit extreme that the NFL won’t allow bars, restaurants, or really anyone to promote *leans in for a Biden whisper* “Super Bowl Sunday.”

So, in honor of the biggest football game of the year, Hammer and Nigel have found a perfect way around it: Happy Buper Sowl SiSty Feven everyone!

Let us know who you’re betting on; Eagles or Chiefs?!