Body of Missing Fort Wayne Woman Found in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. — The body found in the yard of an empty house in Bluffton was identified as a missing Fort Wayne woman.

Bluffton police say that the body was found hidden from view in the yard to a vacant house on the west side of Bluffton. Behind the privacy fence of the yard, police found the body between a shed and a playhouse.

Tuesday, police confirmed that the body was Celeste Cuthbert, a Fort Wayne woman that went missing at the start of January.

Cuthbert was first reported to be missing in Bluffton January 3rd, but police were told that she was actually missing since January 1st.

Over the next few days, Bluffton Police asked for help from the Indiana Search and Rescue Association to use K9s in the search, which led them to a pond. Drones and divers searched, but nothing could be found.

Police and the Fire department searched the nearby woods. A month after that, February 7th, police got a call that a body was found at a home on Meadow Lane and Lancaster Street – the same area Cuthbert was first reported to be missing from.

Police say that nothing from the scene indicated foul play, the results of an autopsy is pending.