Arrest Made in Relation to 2013 Missing Persons Case

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been nearly ten years since a Muncie woman was reported missing. Now, a woman in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with crimes related to the missing woman’s child.

Ashley Mullis, 27, was originally reported missing in September of 2013. Mullis was last seen leaving a family reunion.

On Wednesday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release the arrest of Sheila York in Asheville, North Carolina. York is charged with kidnapping and obstruction of justice. The kidnapping charge is related to the child of Ashley Mullis, who police say was kidnapped from Indiana and taken to Florida by Sheila York and her husband Daniel.

Daniel York died in 2015. Sheila York is being held with a 10-thousand-dollar full-cash bond in Buncombe County, North Carolina. She will be transported to Indiana at a later time.

Ashley Mullis is still missing.