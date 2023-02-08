IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead in the home.

IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook says it’s likely that this shooting involved people that knew each other and was isolated to the home.

“A lot of things can change and we’re hoping that the neighbors who are scared, concerned about what’s going on in their neighborhood to step forward,” says Sgt. Cook in a Wednesday media scrum, “talk to the detectives, let them know what they’ve seen. Not just today, but maybe in the last couple of days. Maybe something that led up to this.”

Sgt. Cook says IMPD have been called out to the area a few times over the last few weeks and are investigating a few different situations.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Shem.Ragsdale@indy.gov.