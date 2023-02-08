NWS: High Wind Gusts, Storms Expected Thursday Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Nearly all of Indiana will be under a high wind watch from 4 am to 7 pm Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The southern part of Indiana will be under a wind advisory. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are expected to stick around for most of the day.

“There is a potential for 60 mph winds, but those should be isolated. The entire state needs to be ready to see gusts ranging from around 40 to 50 mph,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The higher wind gusts are projected to be in the central and northern parts of Indiana. Updike says there will be thunderstorms at times.

“You’ll see the occasional lightning strike too, but the high winds are really the main threat,” said Updike.

Temperatures will start out relatively warm for February on Thursday.

“We’re going to see temperatures in the upper 50s and maybe even exceeding 60 Thursday morning and then as the thunderstorms pass through, we’ll see temperatures fall into the 40s by Thursday afternoon,” said Updike.

High wind gusts can cause power outages.

“Watch for loose articles or items outside your house. If you’re driving, make sure you take extra caution because your vehicle can blow around,” said Updike.