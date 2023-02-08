RCF Inmates Raise Thousands for Susan G. Komen

ROCKVILLE — Prisoners at the Rockville Correctional Facility joined together to raise more than $3,000 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Central Indiana.

The female inmates participated in a program that allowed them to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts, with half of their money going to the non-profit. A press release from the Indiana Department of Corrections says the fight against breast cancer is “deeply personal” for many of the women.

The RCF also has a Hope Awareness Group for inmates who have undergone, or are currently receiving, cancer treatment. The goal of this group is to provide a safe, comfortable space in which the women can discuss their journeys and learn more about the early signs of cancer.

Kem Boetjer, Recreation Leader at Rockville Correctional Facility, says she is incredibly proud of the group’s women and how they have come together to support their community. She says they are always presenting her with ideas, especially in regard to spreading cancer awareness.

Lori Mitchell, Development Specialist for Indiana and Kentucky, said the money will go toward research and the new Breast Care Helpline. She said the helpline “not only offers information but emotional support and guidance, as well.”

Learn more about the Susan G. Komen Foundation and how you can support it at Komen.org, or by calling 1-877-GoKomen.