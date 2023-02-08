Hoosiers Beat Rutgers; Jackson-Davis Keeps Setting Records

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights only give up 58 points per game on average. The #18 Indiana University Hoosier men’s basketball team scored 66 on them to win 66-60 Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers had lost six straight games to Rutgers until Tuesday.

Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and became the first player in IU history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. He’s the fifth player in Big Ten history with those numbers. It was also Jackson-Davis’ win ever against Rutgers.

Indiana led by as many as 14 in the first half, but Rutgers closed the first half with an 11-2 run. Rutgers tied the game at 38-38, but the Hoosiers held off Rutgers every time they made a run.

Indiana (17-7, 8-5) has won seven out of their last eight games. They also clinched a share of second place in the Big Ten conference standings.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a road game against Michigan Saturday night at 6 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 5 on 93.1 WIBC.