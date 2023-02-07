Two Arrests Made in Noble County 1975 Cold Case

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — Two men have been arrested and charged in the 1975 cold case death of Laurel Jean Mitchell.

Indiana State Police announced Tuesday that Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, Indiana and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana was taken into custody at their homes Monday morning without incident. Both men have been charged with one count of murder and are being held without bond in the Noble County Jail.

On Wednesday, August 6th of 1975, 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell left her home in North Webster and went to work at the Epworth Forrest Church camp. That camp was located on the north side of North Webster Lake in Kosciusko County. Mitchell never came home, and her family reported her missing.

The next day, around 10:30 on the morning of August 7th, police found Mitchell’s body in some water about 17 miles northeast of North Webster. Her cause of death was originally listed as drowning, but the autopsy showed signs that Mitchell had “fought for her life.”

For the next 47 years, State Police worked with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Noble County Coroner’s office to find answers for Mitchell’s family.

Now, police have two men in custody. Indiana State Police say their lab detectives were able to connect forensic evidence to both Bandy and Lehman.

Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.