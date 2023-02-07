ISP: Inmate Dies in Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail has died.

It was just before noon Monday, February 6th when Tippecanoe County jail staff were told by an inmate that their cell mate was having some kind of medical emergency. The inmate was found unresponsive and despite medics trying everything they could, the inmate passed away.

The Indiana State Police Lafayette Post was called in to help with the investigation. State Police detectives say there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled to find the cause of death.

The name of the inmate will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office at a later time.