GasBuddy: Gas Prices Likely To Go Back Up Again Soon

STATEWIDE--Gas prices have been falling lately, but GasBuddy believes they’re about to go up again.

If you shop around in portions of Indiana this week, you can probably find prices below $3 per gallon.

“I think the most likely scenario now is a low-potential increase by the end of this week and possibly next week, but that can certainly change. The ongoing Russian war in Ukraine is playing a role and so is China reopening after three years of COVID zero policy,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Despite that projection, DeHaan doesn’t believe you need to be in a major hurry to fill up your gas tank.

“I think some of the higher prices have room to go down. As a consumer, I would maybe just wait a couple of days and fill up on either Thursday or Friday morning,” said DeHaan.

As for how high prices could go, DeHaan says it is too early to tell for that.

GasBuddy says the statewide average is $3.23 per gallon. The lowest price is in Sullivan at $2.84. The most expensive is in Cicero at $3.74.