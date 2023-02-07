Hammer and Nigel Talk with William Shatner

This is not a drill. The legendary actor William Shatner, who has brought to life characters like Denny Crane and yes, Captain Kirk has joined Hammer and Nigel for a once in a lifetime interview.

The 91-year-old talked to the guys about his legacy in Star Trek, how he’s lived such a long healthy life, plus he even gives Hammer some sass!

Catch Shatner in Fort Wayne, this Thursday, February 9th at the Embassy Theatre for a special screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan followed by a Q & A. Find more info here.

Check out the full-interview below: