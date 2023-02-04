ISP Files Charges Against Hammond Man

MUNSTER — Detectives have filed charges against a Hammond man after an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Indiana State Police announced Saturday that 30-year-old Roy Viverette has been charged with crimes including Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Auto Theft.

The Munster Police Department asked for ISP’s assistance after the shooting on February 1st. Some of the department’s officers found a stolen car at a gas station on Ridge Road, but its driver apparently did not intend to go quietly.

They say Viverette drove the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee into their police cars, so an officer fired his gun, hitting the Jeep’s windshield. Viverette then got out of the car to try his luck on foot, but he was soon tased and caught.

He was evaluated at a local hospital and then taken to the Lake County Jail. In a press release regarding the original incident, Indiana State Police said Viverette is also wanted in Cook County, Illinois “for numerous offenses” in the state.