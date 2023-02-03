Rep. Victoria Spartz Won’t Run for Any Office in 2024

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–A Hoosier Congresswoman in the U.S. House of Representatives has decided not to run for any office in 2024.

Victoria Spartz has represented Indiana’s 5th Congressional District since 2021. That district includes the north side of Indianapolis as well as its eastern and northern suburbs, including Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers, and parts of Kokomo.

“It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024,” said Spartz in a news release Friday afternoon.

Spartz is the first Ukrainian-born female member of Congress and the first member born in a former Soviet republic.