Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges.

In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42.

“And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal activity going on in the vehicle,” says Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police, “he requested the assistance of one of our K9 officers.”

Trooper Michael Thiron arrived with his K9 partner Yana and conducted a sniff search of the car. That’s when Yana was tipped off about a few items in the car.

“Upon search of the vehicle, they found methamphetamine, syringes, and smoking paraphernalia,” says Sgt. Keegan. That includes pipes and pills. Both women were arrested on several possession charges, but it was during the arrest when police found out that Garrett had two different warrants out for her arrest – both for possession of meth and controlled substance charges. They were taken to the Madison County Jail without trouble.

Keegan says meth is becoming more of a significant problem for police in Madison and Delaware counties. He says meth is becoming cheaper to make, which means police are running into more people in possession of meth. However, that’s not the only drug that’s becoming an issue for central Indiana police.

“Yes, we’re seeing the increase in use of cocaine is going up now too,” says Keegan.

Briannah Snyder was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of a controlled substance. Carrie Garrett was hit with charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, identity deception and possession of paraphernalia.