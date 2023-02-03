Hoosier Man Killed, Officer Wounded In Memphis, Tennessee Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hoosier man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting.

The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.

“About 30 minutes later the same individual (Jackson) is believed to have gotten into a confrontation with another citizen inside the Poplar White Station Library,” said Keli McAlister, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

She said Memphis cops tried to cool the situation off, but instead, Jackson pulled out a gun.

“(Jackson) produced a weapon and shot one of the officers,” said McAlister. “The second officer returned fire striking the individual.”

Jackson was fatally wounded. The officer he shot was critical when he was taken to the hospital where he is still in bad shape. McAlister said that the TBI is still investigating and that they don’t know yet why Jackson was in Memphis.