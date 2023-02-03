Man Convicted in 2020 Murder in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted for his role in a 2020 murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Austin Green was convicted this week on charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. This all goes back to the 2020 death of D’Londre Calmes.

On March 22nd, 2020, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the off-ramp area around Lafayette Road and I-65 on a shots fired call. The officers arrived and found D’Londre Calmes dead in the grassy area near the ramp. Calmes’ girlfriend was inside of their car.

Detectives were able to learn from the girlfriend that there was some bad blood between Calmes and a few other people stemming from something that happened on social media.

Investigators say Calmes and Austin Green ran into each other at a gas station. Calmes drove off and was chased by a red Kia Forte that belonged to a person named Sincere Dupree. Shots came from the red Kia Forte, hitting Calmes’ car multiple times before it finally broke down near that I-65 off-ramp. Calmes got out of the car and tried to run away, but Green caught up and shot him.

Bullets and a gun were found inside Green’s home that matched casings at the crime scene. Sincere Dupree was also charged with two counts of attempted murder. That case is still being worked by prosecutors.

In a press release, Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “this case is a jarring representation of the relationship between young people, social media, and firearms. A simple dispute that began online led to a string of conflicts and resulted in the tragic death of a young man. I commend the deputy prosecutors on this case for their diligence in achieving justice.”

Green will be sentenced on March 10th.