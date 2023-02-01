Experience Japanese Puppetry at Wabash College

CRAWFORDSVILLE — If you have been looking to experience new activities or cultures this year, you might enjoy seeing the Koryū Nishikawa Troupe at Wabash College.

This Japanese puppeteering group will be performing the show “Akutagawa” Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ball Theater. “Akutagawa” is inspired by the life and work of the Japanese author of the same name, and will feature projections, live video feeds, and more.

Andrea Bear and Julia Phipps with the Wabash College Theater Department say the show is free and open to everyone, and it is appropriate for most ages. However, some adult content such as curse words and the mention of suicide are present, so the show might be considered “PG.”

“Akutagawa” will be in English, so you will not need to worry about translating from Japanese. You can get free tickets online at wabash.edu/boxoffice.

Interested in learning more?

This art form has its roots in Kuruma Ningyo, a puppetry style from the 1800s. Learn more about author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa here.

You can stay updated on all of the events at the college’s Fine Arts Center by visiting this link. You can get tickets for upcoming shows here.

Fine Arts Center 2023 Brochure