READ: Shootings Dominate January Indy Homicide Report, Over a Dozen Cases Still Unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City kicked off 2023 with one of the more violent Januarys in recent memory.

Indianapolis Metro Police’s monthly homicide report for January shows 21 homicides took place from January 2nd to January 30th. The first homicide took place on West Arlington Court when 14-year-old James Martin was shot and killed. Another teenager was shot and killed the next day at East 82nd Street – that was 16-year-old Michael Mason.

Seven-month-old Harmonnie Jones was killed by blunt force trauma on January 8th. Police have still not made an arrest in that case, as of January 31st.

As of February 1st, 16 of the 21 homicides are still unsolved. According to IMPD’s report, 19 of the recorded homicides were shootings. The aforementioned blunt force trauma case and a stabbing are the other methods of homicide listed in IMPD’s report.

In a video released in January, Indianapolis Metro Police Chief Randal Taylor said he was frustrated and angered by the high number of violent crime cases.

“We’ve had too many people that have not only injured themselves, but have injured others and killed others, here in the last few weeks” said Chief Taylor in that video, “those who possess firearms have a responsibility to use them and handle them safely.”

If you have any information about any homicide case, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers with any tips.