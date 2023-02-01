Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away.

The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.

Sanders ran outside to his truck, while the Deputy followed and tried to get him to stop. The Sheriff joined the car chase which reached speeds over 100 miles per hour on State Road 450.

The chase stopped at a residence in Trinity Springs. The Martin County Sheriff, State Police, Loogootee Police, and Indiana Conservation officers put up a perimeter around the home. From that night into the morning, they then began to search the area but could not find Sanders.

The injured Deputy went to the hospital for treatment and soon released.

Sanders is wanted on four charges:

Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury on Law Enforcement Official

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle with a Prior Conviction

Reckless Driving

Violation of Probation