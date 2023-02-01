IMPD Makes Homicide Arrest Thanks to Community Help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Tuesday cited “immediate community cooperation” in helping investigators arrest and charge one 20-year-old man with fatally shooting another a day earlier at apartments on the city’s northwest side.

Brian Ward Jr. died in the shooting reported just after 1 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s at the Carlton Apartments west of Township Line Road and south of 86th Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Ward with a gunshot injury outside a home next to a vehicle. IMPD believes the shooting was a domestic situation that started inside a home and moved outside.

“Thanks to immediate community cooperation, detectives were able to acquire a description of a possible suspect and suspect vehicle,” IMPD said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Investigators used a search warrant and went to the 2400 block of Martin Luther Lane to find evidence linked to the homicide, IMPD said in the news release. Martin Luther Lane is part of the New Bridge Apartments, located off Hillside Avenue just south of East 25th Street on the near-east side.

Jermerrell Hubbard was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder and burglary.

Police said Monday there was no threat to the Carlton Apartments community.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.