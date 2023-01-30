Body-Cam Footage from Paul Pelosi Attack Released

Police body cam footage from the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul emerged Friday.

The video shows the moment when Paul Pelosi was struck in the head with a hammer by suspect David DePape inside his San Francisco home.

DePape, a 42-year-old public nudity activist and illegal immigrant from Canada, has denied attempted murder and other charges in connection with the break-in.

The evidence was released after a coalition of news organizations, including NBC News, made a motion to the judge presiding over the case against DePape arguing it should be made public.

Prosecutors from the San Francisco district attorney’s office had refused to release the evidence to the media, telling the judge they had concerns that the video footage publicly could be manipulated in a bid to spread false information.

San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy sided with the group of 13 news organizations, who contended the court records should be made public and that their release would help combat disinformation in the case.