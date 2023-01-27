Petition from Fan Tells Colts Not to Bring Jeff Saturday Back as Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are considering making Jeff Saturday the head coach full-time and removing the interim tag, but one fan expressed his anger with that by starting a petition.

The petition was posted to change.org by a man named Shawn Ward.

It says the following:

To Mr. Irsay,

We as Colts fans will always love the memories of the SB XLI team; we love the former players and the people they’ve become, but we don’t want Jeff Saturday as the head coach of this team going forward.

Please hire someone with experience and save your fan base from revolting and losing interest.

The petition has received more than 3,300 signatures as of Friday morning.

Despite having no coaching experience at the pro or college level, Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Saturday to be the interim coach after he fired Frank Reich. The Colts went 1-7 under Saturday in the last eight games of the regular season to go 4-12-1.

General manager Chris Ballard interviewed more than a dozen candidates through the first round of interviews and Saturday got his second one Wednesday.

Saturday played for the Colts from 1999-2011. He helped the team win a Super Bowl, made six Pro Bowls, and is in the Colts Ring of Honor.