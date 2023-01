INDIANAPOLIS-–Someone hit a man with their car Friday morning around 6:30 on the northeast side of Indianapolis at 75th street near Binford Boulevard.

That’s also near Heritage Christian High School.

“Officers arrived and quickly learned that an adult male crossed in the middle of the street, and was struck by a vehicle,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook on Friday.

IMPD says the man who was hit has serious injuries and is at a hospital.

The driver has been cooperating with police.