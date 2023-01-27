6 IU Women’s Basketball Team Beats #2 Ohio State, Now Top Team in Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--The 6th ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team claimed the top spot in the Big Ten standings with a 78-65 win over 2nd ranked Ohio State Thursday night.

That’s Indiana’s highest ranked win since 1994. The game was at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington and 10,455 people attended the game.

“First of all, just a big thank you to our crowd tonight. I didn’t have to get those buses. They ended up showing up. Hoosier nation showed up for us in a big kind of way tonight. We’re so grateful that the energy that was in the building was incredible,” said Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren.

Indiana broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring Ohio State 27-6.

“We went into half time, we made some adjustments defensively putting Yardon (Garzon) on Cotie McMahon, who was so terrific in the first half, and I thought Yardon came in and did a great job. We were pretty special there in the third, 21 assists on 28 made makes. That’s a good night for us. Balanced scoring with Mack (Holmes) and Yardon, and then Syd (Parrish) getting a double double. Grace is Grace Berger. I thought we handled ourselves in the press very well. We we’re ready for that. We wanted to be aggressive, yet poised, and I thought we did both of those things really well. Great matchup between two really good teams and I’m really proud of our guys for how they handled themselves and got us to the finish line,” said Moren.

The Hoosiers are the only team in the nation currently ranked with three AP Top-25 wins this season.

The IU women take on Rutgers this Sunday. Tipoff is at 2 pm.