Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett, known for being the co-founder of popular children’s TV show “Sesame Street”, has died at the age of 93 years old.

The nonprofit behind “Sesame Street”, Sesame Workshop, announced Morrisett’s death on Twitter, writing that the co-creator leaves “outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with “Sesame Street” only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact.”

The statement from Sesame Workshop continued saying “A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate.”

Dr. Morrisett was one of the pioneers of using technology to educate and was reportedly the first person to consider using television to teach young children basic skills.

Sesame Street first premiered on public TV stations in 1969 and still airs today, making it one of America’s longest-running TV shows.