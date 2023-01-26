Crouch Urges Lawmakers To Advance SB1 Establishing Mental Health Helpline

STATEHOUSE — Lawmakers are considering a bill in the State Senate as part of Governor Holcomb’s healthcare agenda that would drastically overhaul state-run services for mental health.

Senate Bill 1 would accomplish a myriad of things if it becomes law such as increasing collaboration between the state and the US Department of Health when it comes to mental health services.

The main thing that the bill would do is require the state’s division of mental health and addiction to establish and maintain a helpline to provide confidential emotional support and referrals to certain resources to individuals who call the toll-free telephone number.

“Suicide is 12th the leading cause of death among adults,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who testified in favor of the bill before the State Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday. “It is the second leading cause of death among young people.”

It’s rare for a lieutenant governor, or governor for that matter, to testify directly to lawmakers in favor of any particular bill. Crouch shared her story when it comes to mental health and addiction in front of lawmakers.

“My sister, Nancy, died by suicide in her early 20’s,” she said. “We just buried my brother, Larry, in November. He was an alcoholic. My husband’s father was an alcoholic.”

Crouch, who is co-chair of the Indiana Mental Health Round Table, also shared stories of people she’s talked to who work with children and young adults who said there is “an amount of panic” among young people when it comes to mental health.