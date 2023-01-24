WIBC Special Announcement: Bob Ross Documentary to Air This Week

MUNCIE, Ind. — THE JOY OF MUNCIE: BOB ROSS IN INDIANA is a radio documentary exploring the life and career of “TV’s Happy Painter” Bob Ross and the Joy of Painting television program. It’s a story told through the memories of those who knew Bob Ross best, from his best friend to the Hoosier broadcaster who signed the deal with Ross to bring the Joy of Painting to Muncie, Indiana.

This special also explores the Indiana side of Bob Ross’ story, from the creation of Muncie’s public television station, Muncie’s history of pop culture influence, and how the town honors the legacy of Bob Ross to this day. Featuring brand-new interviews and sound from the past, you’re invited on a tour through the past, present, and future of Bob Ross in Indiana.

This two-hour audio special was written and produced by Donnie Burgess. Tune in this Thursday, January 26th at 7 o’clock on 93.1-FM WIBC or stream it live on WIBC.com.

Check back here for future announcements on rebroadcasts of the special and when it will become available online.