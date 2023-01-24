One Person Killed in Small Plane Crash on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A small plane has crashed on the south side of Indianapolis.

One person is dead in a plane crash on some railroad tracks on Weaver Avenue near Shelby Street. This is close to the University of Indianapolis campus. Indianapolis Metro Police Sergeant Genae Cook says there’s no threat to the community at this time, meaning no chemical leaks.

There’s no word on any injuries. Investigators have made contact with Indiana Railroad and ordered all trains in the area to be stopped. CSX will make the decision on what to do with stopped trains in the area.

Sgt. Cook says it’s unclear where the plane came from, where it was going, or how it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are also investigating the crash.