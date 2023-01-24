Pedestrian Killed after Being Struck Twice on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died after being hit by two cars on State Road 37 Monday night. IMPD has released more information into the crash and how the victim died in a fatal crash summary.

The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday night on State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue.

Responding officers found out that a 2011 Ford Escape was driving south in the right lane on State Road 37, when they hit a pedestrian. That crash hit the victim and threw them into the next lane over, where a Ford Edge struck the victim again.

Both the cars stopped and the drivers stayed to call for help and cooperate in the police investigation.

Indianapolis EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The drivers were taken to a hospital for a blood draw, but police don’t suspect any driver was under the influence. There are no arrests, but the investigation is still ongoing.

IMPD’s investigation says that the location of the accident was under construction for the I-69 Finish Line Project and had no streetlights. The lack of lighting, no pedestrian crosswalks, and concrete barriers between the lanes on the road made it a very dangerous area for any pedestrian to cross.