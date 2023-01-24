Prosecutor in Carmel Faces Legal Trouble

INDIANAPOLIS — A prosecutor in Carmel has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

I-Team 8 reports that 25-year-old Adil Shah has been arrested following a police investigation that connected him to possible prostitution or sex trafficking. Shah had been working for the Carmel City Court.

Last summer, police found the man at the Red Roof Inn near Shadeland Avenue. A woman told them that he had paid her $200 for sex, but he said he had just paid her to “cuddle him.”

The prosecutor has participated in a felony diversion program, which has spared him from further legal trouble. This program, which includes an online course and community service, could ultimately keep the charge from appearing on his permanent record.

That being said, he could still see his law license suspended for this, since the illegal activity might cause state authorities to doubt his “character and fitness.”