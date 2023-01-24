CNN: Classified Documents Found At Pence’s Home

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Classified documents have been found at former Vice President Pence’s Indiana home. That’s according to CNN which cited multiple sources familiar with the manner.

The outlet said a lawyer for Pence discovered around a dozen documents labeled as classified. The Department of Justice and FBI are trying to figure out how the documents ended up at Pence’s home.

The discovery comes as separate investigations are happening into classified documents found at homes belonging to President Biden and former President Trump.