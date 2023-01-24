DOJ May Expand Search for Classified Documents

The Justice Department is considering expanding their search for classified documents at other President Biden properties.

Last Friday, the FBI discovered several additional classified documents at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home, including some documents that date back to his time as a senator. This search follows a previous discovery of classified documents found by Biden’s attorneys earlier this month in his Delaware home’s garage. The home has been linked to Hunter Biden.

Biden’s attorneys first came across classified documents in the president’s campaign office at the Penn Biden Center in DC, in November.

This is the first time in history the DOJ has searched a sitting president’s home.

Tony Katz says between Hunter Biden’s access to these classified documents and the continual discovery of sensitive records, this could lead to the end of the Biden administration come 2024.