Arrest Made in Downtown Indy Stabbing Incident

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found dead around 1 this morning in downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD believes he was stabbed at 200 South Illinois Street, which is near the intersection of Illinois and Georgia Streets, just south of Circle Centre Mall and directly east of the Indiana Convention Center.

They later arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford because they believe he was involved in the homicide.

“IMPD Downtown district officers, along with IMPD’s K9 Unit, searched the parking garage and located Radford, who matched the suspect description. He was detained by officers without further incident,” said IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris in a news release Tuesday morning.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will make the finial charging decision on what comes next for Radford.