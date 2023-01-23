Buzz Aldrin Gets Married at 93 Years Old

Buzz Aldrin, former U.S. astronaut who is most known for being the second human being to walk on the moon, has announced that he married his longtime girlfriend on his 93rd birthday.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” Aldrin tweeted on Friday.

The tweet included photos of Aldrin in a tuxedo and Faur, who is 63 years old, wearing a long-sleeve wedding gown.

Faur, who has a doctoral degree in chemical engineering, has served as executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures for the last four years.

Aldrin’s marriage to Faur marks the fourth time he has been married.